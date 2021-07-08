Buchanan County K-9 handler explains bond between dog and law enforcement

Today will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.

