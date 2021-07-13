Council votes against cell tower building permit

Southerly winds have returned this morning helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Warm and mostly dry conditions will continue on Wednesday with temperatures up in the 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. It looks like most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms, mainly in extreme NW Missouri will arrive late in the night. Strom chances will linger on Thursday as a cold front rolls through the area. This front will stall to our south, giving us scattered rain and thunderstorm chances though the weekend as temperatures cool into the mid 80s.

