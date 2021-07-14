Clear
St. Joseph Police ask to avoid the area of Illinois and Lake Avenue.

St. Joseph police close roads searching for suspect in the area. More information will be provided as soon as it is received.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 8:15 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 8:15 AM
Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s later this afternoon. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today will be dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.
