A stormy Thursday forecast

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 4:30 PM
St. Joseph
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Heat index values reached into the upper 90s this afternoon. Today we had a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today was dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.
