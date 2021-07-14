Land of Egypt Tour

Heat index values reached into the upper 90s this afternoon. Today we had a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today was dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.

