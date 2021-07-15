Brain Changing Benefits of Hearing Aids

Cloudy skies this afternoon and still very humid outside. We continue to watch a stationary front that will give us continued possibilities for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.

