A sunny and mild Friday ahead

Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.

