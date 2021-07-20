Community vaccination event

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.

