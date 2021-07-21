Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The 'Back 2 School' event returns to Grace House Tuesday

The 10th Annual 'Back 2 School' event was on Tuesday at the Grace House. Hundreds of students and their families lined up to receive new school supplies and school clothes for the upcoming year.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 9:48 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 9:48 AM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories