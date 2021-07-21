Pediatricians back the AAP, advise all students wear masks this fall

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts