Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stuff The Bus

Jodie Flurry joins us to talk about bus volunteers needed for United Way of St. Joseph

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 5:57 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:57 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach triple digits tomorrow afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories