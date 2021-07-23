Two hospitalized in Buchanan County crash

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts