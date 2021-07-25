Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill begins camp early, feels like better than ever

**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

