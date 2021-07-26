Missouri Covid strike team arrives in Springfield

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. This heat index will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will climb by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM on Tuesday through 9 PM on Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100-105. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the work week giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.

