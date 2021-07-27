MoDOT Ramp closures.

Heat and humidity will continue to build today with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 100-103 this afternoon. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 both days. Late Thursday into Friday a front will approach our area. This could give us a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday, however much of both days will be dry. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Friday into Saturday as some slightly cooler air moves into our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.

