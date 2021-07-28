Clear
Heat stays with us on Thursday

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 4:18 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 4:18 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 107°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 107°
Atchison
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
