Clear
Heat Advisory remains in effect today

Morning Forecast July 29th

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 7:51 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
