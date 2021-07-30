Excessive Heat Warning in effect through 9 PM

Clear
Morning Forecast July 30th

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 7:45 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Humid and warm conditions are set to continue today. Today will not be quite as warm as yesterday, however temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values approaching triple digits. There are a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, mainly east of I-35. That will be possible off and on today, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
