Excessive Heat Warning in effect through 9 PM

Humid and warm conditions are set to continue today. Today will not be quite as warm as yesterday, however temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values approaching triple digits. There are a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, mainly east of I-35. That will be possible off and on today, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.

Radar Temperatures Alerts