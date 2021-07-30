Clear
Cooler weekend forecast

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:39 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 3:39 PM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
