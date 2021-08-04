Clear
"Night Out" builds relationships between residents and law enforcement

St. Joseph's participation in National Night Out included local, county, and state representation.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 10:18 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 10:18 AM
The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday, but just a couple degrees warmer although we are still staying relatively cool for this time in August. The air quality is much better today with the haze starting to clear out of the area. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 60s and light winds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers tonight and tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area should stay dry. Dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and then start to climb into the 90s as we head into the weekend.
