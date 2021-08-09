Grosbach named interim leader of Griffon Athletics; search consultant selected
Theresa Grosbach, associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator at Missouri Western State University, will serve as interim (director of athletics/vice president of intercollegiate athletics) starting Sept. 1.
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon.
Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.