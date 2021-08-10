Clear
Masks will be required indoors at Northwest Missouri State University

Due to the rise in cases of the Delta Variant and the low number of COVID-19 Vaccinations in the area, Northwest Missouri State University Campus Officials have decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate for the start of the new school year.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 8:38 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 8:38 AM
