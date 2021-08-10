Masks will be required indoors at Northwest Missouri State University
Due to the rise in cases of the Delta Variant and the low number of COVID-19 Vaccinations in the area, Northwest Missouri State University Campus Officials have decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate for the start of the new school year.
