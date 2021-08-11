Some parents disappointed with SJSD mask policy

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.

