At-home Covid testing kits

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. These showers should start to exit the area later this morning with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.

