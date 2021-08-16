Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Incoming freshmen look forward to new school year amid pandemic

The hustle and bustle of move-in day at Northwest Missouri State University isn't much different now than it was before the pandemic.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 10:40 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories