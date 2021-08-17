Local McDonald's participate in second annual 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser
Seven McDonald's throughout St. Joseph and Mound City will donate 10% of proceeds through the purchase of McDonald's fries to help teachers purchase school supplies. The fundraiser lasts August 16 through the 20.
Tomorrow will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph.
Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.