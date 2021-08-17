Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another sunny and warm day ahead

Morning Forecast August 17th

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Wednesday will be a very similar day with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine continues on Thursday with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories