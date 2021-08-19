Case of Legionnaires' disease reported at hotel in Bethany

Today will be almost identical to yesterday with highs back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances stay very minimal again today, but there is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, mainly south of I-70. Friday will be another warm day. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the activity will be very scattered and many areas will stay dry. A majority of the day Friday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms will move into the area mainly after 8 PM as a cold front sweeps through our area. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will dry out quickly Saturday morning with dry and sunny conditions continuing through the weekend.

