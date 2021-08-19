Robidoux Middle School represented in Missouri State Teacher of the Year Semifinals
The Missouri State Teacher of the Year has reached its Semifinals this week. 17 teachers across the state with a chance to become the 2022 Teacher of the Year. One of those 17, Colin Pettegrew, a math teacher at Robidoux Middle School.
