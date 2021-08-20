Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man charged with murder

Man charged with murder

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 9:50 AM
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories