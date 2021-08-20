Dragons ready to fly high in 2021

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts