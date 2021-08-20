UHOH Spaghetti

Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.

