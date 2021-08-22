King City looking to improve this season

Today was warmer and more humid than yesterday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be calm but rather warm with lows only cooling down to the mid 70s. There is a slight chance for storms developing in Nebraska to pass through the area after midnight tonight, although the storms will most likely dissipate before making their way into our area. Hot and humid conditions are expected as we head into the work week. A heat advisory will be in affect tomorrow through Thursday with heat indices reaching up to 106 degrees. There are a couple slight chances for rain this week during overnight hours.

