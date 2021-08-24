Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Grief Group

Mary Noel Owens joins us to talk about the grief group for those who lost their spouse.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 5:53 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 5:53 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories