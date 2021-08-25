Second Harvest is still in high demand

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have started to move into our area from Iowa. Most of these will continue to move towards the east throughout the rest of the morning. The best chance for rain will remain north of Highway 36. Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.

