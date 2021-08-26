5 Buchanan County residents win first "MO VIP" drawing

After a slight break from the heat due to the rain yesterday, today the hot and humid conditions will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.

