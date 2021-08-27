Clear
Warm weekend forecast

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 3:18 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 3:18 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Temperatures
