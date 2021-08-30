The Community Blood Center still in need of blood donors

Temperatures will be around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day time hours today will be dry, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms in extreme NW Missouri could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will linger through the morning hours on Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be below average on Tuesday because of the rain. Temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the end of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Friday night.

