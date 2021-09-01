Clear
A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Morning forecast September 1st

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 7:48 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 7:48 AM
St. Joseph
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
