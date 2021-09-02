City leaders react to population decrease

Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.

