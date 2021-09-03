2021 United Way kick off

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. Our first round of rain will start to exit the area later this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will take over this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms will move into the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week.

