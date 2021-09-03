Rain to start the weekend with gradually clearing skies

Clouds will slowly start to increase across the area this evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Rain chances will start to increase late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain chances will slowly decrease north of the St. Joseph area. Rain will exit the area late Saturday morning with gradually clearing skies through the afternoon hours. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.

