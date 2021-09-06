Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Way

Kylee Strough joins us to talk about United Way

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 7:05 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 7:05 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories