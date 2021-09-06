United Way

It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.

