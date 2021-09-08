Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rosecrans runaway repair

Rosecrans runaway repair

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 11:02 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 11:02 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories