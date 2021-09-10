A warm end to the work week

Breezy and warm conditions in store for today with highs making a run for the 90s. Today will be another dry and sunny day. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph this afternoon. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.

Radar Temperatures Alerts