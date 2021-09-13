Clear
A warm and sunny start to the week

Morning Forecast September 13th

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 7:52 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 7:52 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be hazy at times similar to this weekend due to wildfire smoke from the west. Winds will also be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. This activity will not be a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as the front moves through. Rain will move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek due to the front before warming into the upper 80s again by the end of the week.
