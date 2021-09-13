Stair climb returns to NWMSU on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be hazy at times similar to this weekend due to wildfire smoke from the west. Winds will also be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. This activity will not be a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as the front moves through. Rain will move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek due to the front before warming into the upper 80s again by the end of the week.

