Edward Jones

Today was another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies continue to be hazy due to wildfire smoke from the west. Tonight will be partly cloudy with much calmer winds than we had today. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. This activity will not be a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as the front moves through. Rain will move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek due to the front before warming into the upper 80s again by the end of the week.

