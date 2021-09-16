Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chance of rain Friday

Chance of rain Friday

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 3:08 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 3:08 PM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overall sunny and warm conditions will continue on Friday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening hours, however the better chance for rain looks to stay to our north in Iowa and Nebraska. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Next week looks to start off warm before a cold front moves through mid week. Highs look to be down in the 70 on Wednesday for the first official day of Fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories