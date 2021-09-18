Clear
Football 2 Night Week #4 Part 1

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 12:16 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 12:16 AM
Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today was dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
